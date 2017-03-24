Pakistan has thriving media landscape: Andrew Cuff

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Pakistan has thriving media landscape with higher news consumption than in most countries with a remarkable number of organisations producing news content, Deputy Head of Communications and Press Attache at the British High Commission Andrew Cuff said.

This puts greater responsibility on journalists to report their stories

accurately, ethically and in a way which does not compromise their safety and security, he said addressing the ‘train-the-trainers’ session organised by the British High Commission and managed by Mishal Pakistan for active alumni of the UK’s flagship Chevening and South Asia Journalism programme .

The programme is funded by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Through this programme, Pakistani journalists studied for three months at the University of Westminster with colleagues from around South Asia.

They are now using their experience and skills to teach and support the

next generation of Pakistani journalists.

Participating journalists will carry out training and mentoring sessions

for entry-level journalists across ten cities in Pakistan to encourage fellow journalists to conduct fair, impartial, balanced and ethical reporting, while maintaining a safe and controlled working environment.

Andrew Cuff said, “Giving back to the community is an important part of

the Chevening Scholarship programme. I am impressed by the energy of our Chevening alumni today who have committed their time to impart their wisdom and skills to their peers.”

“Today’s training session and the follow-up sessions in the coming weeks

are part of a series of training programmes for Pakistani journalist that we are funding and supporting to promote higher standards of journalism in Pakistan. These workshops have been aimed to create a pool of journalists who collectively promote media ethics and responsible journalism amongst their peers.”

The UK’s Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellows undertake a

bespoke programme titled ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics, and Society’. It explores the different ways in which the media play a part in holding democratic processes to account, including government, the civil service and security, as well as the broader political system in both the South Asia region and the UK.