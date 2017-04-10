Pakistan has produced melodious singers: Humaira Channa

LAHORE, April 10 (APP): Famous singer Humaira Channa said

that Pakistan has produced many melodious singers who represent

it as ambassadors abroad.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she said that music and singing

bring people closer to each other.

Humaira said that she felt proud to be a Pakistani as Pakistani

music has always earned popularity all over the world.

Pakistani singers like Noor Jahan, Nusrat Feteh Ali and Mehdi

Hassan had earned more name than Indian singers around the world,

she added.