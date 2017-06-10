ISLAMABAD, June 10 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister
Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said that Pakistan had a neutral and
balanced foreign policy.
Talking to PTV, he said the central point of the country’s
foreign policy was to maintain friendly relations with all the
countries keeping in view economic and security interests.
Dr Musadik said national interest were always supreme and
Pakistan had old and long lasting relations with Muslim countries.
Pakistan has neutral, balanced foreign policy: Musadik
ISLAMABAD, June 10 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister