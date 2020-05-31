Pakistan has cheapest fuel cost in South Asia: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said Pakistan now had the cheapest fuel cost comparing other states in South Asia, after the government earlier announced reduction in oil prices.

In another major reduction, the government had brought down the price of petrol by Rs Rs7.06 per liter, kerosene by Rs 11.88 and light diesel by Rs 9.37.

After the latest reduction, the prices of the commodities stood at Rs74.52, Rs35.56 and Rs38.14 per liter respectively.

“We have further reduced petrol, light diesel oil, kerosine oil prices. Now we have the cheapest fuel cost compared to other states in South Asia,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said India was almost exactly the double while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal were all 50 to 75 percent more expensive than Pakistan.