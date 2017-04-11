Pakistan has balanced foreign policy: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Tuesday said Pakistan had balanced foreign policy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had evolved strategy not to interfere in Yemen conflict.

He said the military court had announced execution of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav as per law and the Constitution.

He said Kulbhushan Jadhav was involved in terrorism activities in Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan valiant armed forces were successfully eliminating terrorism from the country.