Pakistan hands over a list of Indian prisoners

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP):The Government of Pakistan Sunday handed over a list of 471 Indian prisoners to the High Commission of India.

The list included 53 civil and 418 fishermen held in Pakistan, Foreign office in a press statement said.

“This is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1 January and 1 July, respectively,” it added.

The Indian government would also hand over the list of Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.