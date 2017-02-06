Pakistan grieved over loss of precious Afghan lives by avalanches

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Pakistan Monday conveyed it’s deepest condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan over the loss of over hundred precious lives and massive damage to property due to recent avalanches in different provinces of Afghanistan.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims of these incidents and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” a foreign office statement said.
