Pakistan greatly respects Sikh places of worship: Ambassador Khan

WASHINGTON, Jan 08 (APP):Pakistan attaches the highest respect and sanctity to the places of worship, including those of Sikh religion, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan told a representative delegation of the Sikh community, while rejecting as “malicious and mischievous” Indian reports about the recent incidents at Nankana sahib and Peshawar.

A press release issued by the Pakistani embassy said that the ambassador briefed the delegation about Pakistan’s persistent efforts to promote religious freedom, harmony and tourism in Pakistan.

He said that the historic opening of the Kartarpur corridor in November last year was a clear manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for peace and inclusiveness in the region.

Regarding some recent mischievous reporting on the events in Nankana Sahib and Peshawar, the Ambassador categorically dismissed allegations of any “attack” and “desecration” at the Holy Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens and that as a diverse country with different faiths living peacefully together, Ambassador Khan said. Pakistan, he added, is a proud multi-cultural and multi-religion country.

The Sikh delegation thanked the Government of Pakistan, especially the Prime Minister, for his forward-looking vision and support to Sikh devotees in undertaking religious pilgrimage to Pakistan, the press release added.