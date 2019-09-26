Pakistan govt committed to ensure timely completion of CPEC flagship project: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING, Sep 26 (APP)::Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi has strongly rejected propaganda against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and said the government was committed to ensure timely completion of the flagship project of Belt and Road (BRI) Initiative.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has on several occasions stated that the CPEC is number one priority project as far as the government of Pakistan is concerned and our leadership has repeatedly said that we will do everything to ensure that it is completed on time,” she said in an interview with Global Times published on Thursday.