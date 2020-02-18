Pakistan government to facilitate investors,researchers helping country in achieving its UNSDGs: Nafees

LONDON Feb 18 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said that Government of Pakistan would facilitate and support the researchers , investors and development organizations assisting the country in its efforts to

achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs)for the socio-economic Prosperity of the country.

He said Pakistan would welcome, support and facilitate such organizations, international researchers and development experts, besides investors in the diverse fields of research and development, who report the credible and authentic statistics of their research findings Pakistan.

He was addressing the participants of Official UK launch for the forthcoming “Global Development Workshops 2020 Pakistan”,by UK-Pakistan Science and Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN) here at High Commission on Monday evening.

The event hosted by Pakistan High Commission London in its premises in collaboration with UPSIGN, was largely attended by International research and development experts, Academics, British-Pakistani community, British friends of Pakistan, representatives of UPSIGN,journalists and senior officials of Pakistan High Commission.

Prof Jawad Darr Chairman UPSIGN, Prof Nicola Lowe a food and Nutritional

expert from UKRI, and Prof Khalid Mehmood also spoke on the occasion.

High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria welcomed the participants. He also thanked UPSIGN for co-hosting the event to discuss five development challenges of Agriculture and Nutrition and Livestock, Healthcare and Wellbeing, Clean energy and water, Education and Capacity building and Artificial intelligence being faced by the country and launching of forthcoming “Global development Workshops 2020 to be held in March next in Islamabad (Pakistan) from March 9-12.

He informed the participants that Pakistan has been blessed with plenty of natural resources including the 5th largest Gold and Copper reserves and these were still untapped and unexploited while the investors can take benefit from these opportunities and explore them for their own benefits and for the welfare and wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.

Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan was also the 6th largest country in terms

of population with a huge consumer market.The High Commissioner said that present government in Pakistan has initiated people centric policies with focus on youth and to achieve the UNSDGs agenda for the wellbeing of the people in the country.

He assured the researchers, investors, and Pakistani diaspora in the UK that the government and the High Commission would fully support and facilitate them in their research, development and investment projects in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Jawad Darr said that UPSIGN, Pakistani diaspora

and academicians in UK in collaboration with research institutes were organizing

workshops in Pakistan to achieve its development goals and help meet development challenges.

Prof Jawad Darr Chairman UPSIGN, Prof.Nicola Lowe a food and Nutritional

expert from UKRI, and Prof.Khlid Mehmood also informed the audience that from March 9-12 three workshops will be held in Islamabad (Pakistan) in which over 140

academics and stakeholders from the UK ,and , Overseas Pakistanis, would attend.

The participants would develop new research partnerships to address global

development challenges facing Pakistan and the region.

They said that the first International workshop on Agriculture , Nutrition and food security would be held on March 9-10 in Islamabad (Pakistan).

The second workshop on Affordable Healthcare would be held on March 10-11

while the third workshop on clean Energy and water would be held on March 11-12 in

the capital city.

The UPSIGN organizers on the occasion reiterated to work for bridging the gap between Pakistani diaspora and people of Pakistan through holding the workshops and leadership development programmes with the local community, academics and experts in Pakistan and for achieving sustainable development goals for the welfare of the people in the country.