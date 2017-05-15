Pakistan got prominence at OBOR Forum due to PM’s vision: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that Pakistan got prominence at the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Forum and other activities in China due to the visionary exposition of the Chinese initiative as well as the welfare agenda enunciated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at the second anniversary of Neo TV channel here, she said the Prime Minister spotlighted the importance of CPEC, a vital component of the OBOR at all the forums, particularly its likely positive impact on the economies of 65 countries, besides Pakistan, which would attain connectivity through this mega-economic initiative.

Reflecting on Prime Minister’s visit to China, she said that Prime Minister had taken all the federating units on board in regards to CPEC by ensuring the involvement of all the chief ministers and the entire nation felt proud of this imaginative initiative.

Marriyum Auranzeb said that Prime Minister’s visit to China would also open up new vistas of opportunities for the private sector. She said that since coming into power the Prime Minister had been facing false allegations, protests and sit-ins but he showed exemplary tolerance and forbearance and moved ahead with his agenda of progress and prosperity unruffled by these stumbling blocks.

The minister of state dilating on the energy situation in the country said that the power projects started by the government in 2013-14 were

in the final stages of their completion and the Prime Minister had directed that their completion should be ensured within the stipulated time.

She said in the Panama Leaks issue, the Prime Minister presented his three generations for accountability in the Supreme Court and now he would also emerge victorious in front of the Joint Investigation Team.

The minister said that like other constitutional institutions, country’s media industry was also gaining strength. She congratulated the management of Neo TV and its employees on the second anniversary stating that she closely monitored the channel and was happy to note that instead of creating issues it (channel) was giving proper coverage to all the activities of the government and opposition and the social issues that deserved attention.

Marriyum said that it was encouraging to see the emergence of new TV channels in the country and the association of a growing number of youngsters with the media industry. She said that any industry which had such a large involvement of the youth had greater prospects of rapid growth.