Pakistan going to become economic power due to govt policies: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Senator Mushahidullah of Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday said that Pakistan was going to become
an economic power due to the policies adopted by the government led
by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N leader
had great love for the national institutions and people of
Pakistan.
Some elements and countries could not digest to see progress
and rising economy of Pakistan, he said.
He said foreign TV channels had reported that Pakistan was
going to become an economic power like China.
Commenting on the upcoming decision of the apex court on
Panama Papers, he said that no corruption charges were proved
against the Prime Minister.
The present government would complete its tenure, he said.
To a question he said that Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf leaders
owned offshore companies and it should take steps for cleaning
the party of corruption.
The Senator said that PML-N was worried about the progress
and development of the country.