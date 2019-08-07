Pakistan gets fourth win in Asian U23 volleyball championship

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP):Pakistan fashioned out its fourth win in the Asian U23 volleyball championship making short work of Sri Lanka by 3-1 sets on Wednesday in Myanmar.

Spirited Pak team maintained its winning ways in its first quarter final match to hand over 25-17,25-20,21-25,30-28 defeat to Lankan side, said the information made available to APP here by Pakistan volleyball federation.

Pakistan was a much superior team to Sri Lanka and won the opening set very convincingly and effectively. They led the second set with 7-0 points and at one stage score was 18-8 and then the Pak players seemed relaxed allowing the opponents to narrow the lead. However, collective efforts helped them to clinch the set to take firm grip on the match.

