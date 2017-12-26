Pakistan gets first batch Certified Energy Auditor trained from leading international certifying agency under UNIDO Project

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):United Nations Industrial Development Organization, under its Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Project, has successfully concluded the first ever training programme of Certified Energy Auditor (CEA), conducted locally by international trainers from world renowned energy certifying institute, Association of Energy Engineers (AEE),USA.

This training module was a part of a larger training programme by UNIDO under a project named “Sustainable Energy Initiative for Industries in Pakistan” funded by Global Environment Facility (GEF) two batches consisting of 22 professionals , including three women professionals from energy service companies (ESCO’s), industry, academia, and government departments dealing with energy efficiency, attended the trainings, to become CEA’s said a press release issued here.

The two weeks training programme was conducted in collaboration with University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore-(Faisalabad Campus) and Alkaram Textile Mills, Karachi, who contributed in the program by hosting the three days training at their facilities.

The training will provide an impetus to the promotion of energy efficiency systems and technologies, through bringing the energy audit protocols upto the international levels.

Speaking at the concluding session of training, the National Project Manager, Mr. Masroor Ahmed Khan, attributed the training as the first step towards the long overdue requirement of meeting the international standards of energy auditing in the country.

He informed the audience that it was just a start of a more broadened training program comprising of around seven different training modules, including the course on Certified Energy Manager, CEM.

The visiting international trainer from AEE, Wael Alkous , highlighted the importance of CEA, by elaborating on the commercial value of this course, as well its impact towards building capacities of the local professional.

The GM Human Resources , Alkaram Textile Mills, Nimra Hafeez, in her message, thanked UNIDO to provide such an opportunity to the industrial sector, and assured her co-operation to collaborate further with UNIDO in achieving its objectives. She also elaborated her efforts to bring more women into the industrial sector to achieve the target of 6percent women in Alkaram Textile in 2018.

The trainees expressed their full satisfaction on the training course and acknowledged the importance of the training. They applauded the efforts from UNIDO, which they hoped would greatly strengthen their capacities to further improve their quality of service and even to widen their professional scope.