Pakistan, Germany’s defence authorities discuss professional matters

RAWALPINDI, March 28 (APP): Defence authorities of Pakistan and Germany Tuesday discussed professional matters, prevailing politicial and security situation in the region.

Branch Head of International Security Policy and Bilateral Relations of Germany Captain (Navy) Axel Ristau, along with Defence Attache Col Klaus Wilhelm Wolf called on Additional Secretary Defence Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi here at Ministry of Defence and discussed matters of mutual interests.

According to a press release, the both sides agreed to collaborate with each other in all fields of bilateral interest.

Later, the visiting German delegation held a formal meeting with the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, matters of defence interest were discussed.

The two sides unanimously agreed that there was a wide scope of

moving forward and sharing experiences with each other on matters including border management, handling of refugees/temporarily displaced persons and sharing knowledge on radicalization issues.

The meeting considered visits of German Minister of Defence Dr Ursula von der Leyen to Pakistan in December 2015 and Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif to Munich in February 2017 as major steps towards promotion of relations between the two countries.

The meeting ended with the understanding that in future such visits would be encouraged aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of defence.

German delegation is scheduled to visit Joint Staff Headquarters,

Tri-Services Headquarters. On 29th March 2017, it will visit defence production units at Wah, Taxila and Kamra.