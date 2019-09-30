Pakistan, Germany to work closely for facilitation of business community

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):Pakistan and Germany on Monday agreed to work closely for facilitation of business community by enhancing transfer of technology, establishment of joint ventures and trade delegations.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Muhammad Hammad Azhar.

According to press statement issued, the Ambassador during a courtesy call on Federal Minister emphasized on a closer contact between the German Embassy and Economic Affairs Division for sustainable economic development in Pakistan through technical and vocational training, increase in trade and market access.