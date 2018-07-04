Pakistan, GCC agree to enhance trade ties

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdul Latif Bin Rashid Al-Zayani have agreed to enhance the trade ties commensurate with their long-established strategic ties in the region.

Both sides also agreed to undertake mutual efforts in the coming months to enhance Pakistan-GCC ties in all spheres, a press release from the Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah Wednesday said.

Pak ambassador called on GCC secretary general at the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh.

The GCC secretary general acknowledged the importance of Pakistan-GCC relations and expressed his desire to further enhance GCC-Pakistan trade relations.

He also expressed the readiness of the GCC to resume the dialogue with Pakistan for conclusion of the Pak-GCC Free Trade Agreement.

Ambassador Khan Hasham Bin Saddique briefed the secretary general of the trade and economic potential of Pakistan, in particular the geographical proximity, its growing role and importance in regional connectivity, as well as the presence of Pakistan’s largest expatriate population in the GCC countries.

He also highlighted the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which had further added to the attractiveness of Pakistan’s trade and investment potential.

The GCC secretary general also expressed his desire to visit Pakistan soon.