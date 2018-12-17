Pakistan fully supports Palestinians right of self determination: Suri

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Monday said the government and people of Pakistan had great affection for Al-Quds Sharif and strongly condemned its unlawful inclusion in Israel’s territories.

He said that Pakistan’s Parliament, government and people had always condemned human rights violations in Palestine and brutal killing of innocent people of Palestine by Israel forces.

According to a message received from Istanbul, he expressed these views while addressing the 2nd Conference of the Parliamentary Association for Al-Quds at Istanbul.

He said that Pakistan had fully supported idea for resolution of all international disputes specially Arab-Israel dispute for durable peace in Middle East.

Qasim Suri said that Pakistan strongly condemns the decision of United State for recognizing Jerusalem as Capital of Israel and shifting its embassy in occupied Al-Quds Sharif.

He said that US decision was violation of resolutions of United Nation Security Council and Pakistani Parliament while condemning the US decision of shifting its Embassy in Al-Quds Sharif has passed resolutions against this decision and expressed its commitment to stand with people of Palestine.

Qasim Suri said that Pakistan always raised the Kashmir and Palestine issues at all regional and international forums and condemned the Israel’s aggression against the people of Palestine.

He said that people of Pakistan expressed complete solidarity with their Palestinian brethren and condemned human rights violations in Palestine by Israel’s armed forces.

The Deputy Speaker said that peace in Arab countries was imperative for the peace of whole world.

He stressed upon the international community to persuade US for early provision of US funds to United Nations for provision of food, education and health facilities to Palestinian refugees in occupied territories Lebanon, Jordan and Syria as suspension of US funds to United National Work and Relief Agency for Palestine had halt its operations.

He urge upon Muslim Ummah to come forward to help Palestinian people who are suffering from severe human crises in occupied territories.

The Deputy Speaker urged upon the participants of the meeting to play their due role to overcome the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah and mitigate the sufferings of Palestinian people.

He thanked the Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey for organizing the conference on important issue of Palestine and also appreciated the endeavor of president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan for unity of Ummah.

The parliamentary delegation of Pakistan headed by Deputy Speaker and comprising of MNAs Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and Muhammad Najeeb Haroon is attending the Conference besides parliamentary delegations of 74 countries.