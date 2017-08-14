Pakistan fully supports China’s stance on Tibet; President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Monday while expressing concern over the Indian incursions

into the Chinese territory, said Pakistan fully supported the

stance of China.

Talking to Vice Premier of China Wang Yang here at the

President House, he appreciated China for its adept handling

of the issue and reiterated that Pakistan stood by it on the

issues of Tibet, Sinkiang and South China Sea, a statement from

the President House said.

President said that Pakistan would also continue to work

along with China for eliminating terrorism.

He was also appreciative of the Chinese role in bringing peace and

stability to Afghanistan and hoped it would bring positive

results and the issue would be resolved at the earliest.

Both the leaders discussed the whole range of their

bilateral affairs, with a particular focus on the China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and expressed the resolve to ensure

its early completion as the project was vital for the regional

peace, security and stability and prosperity.

The meeting was also attended by

delegations from the either sides.

The President said that Pakistan desired to resolve all

issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, with India through

dialogue. He said that Pakistan was looking forward to the visit of

Chinese Premier to Pakistan soon.

President Mamnoon thanked the Chinese Vice Premier for

participating in the Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day

celebrations and said it was reflective of their strong bonds

and friendship. He said the two countries had stood by each

other through thick and thin and their ties would continue to

strengthen in the days ahead.

Chinese Vice Premier, Wang Yang said that Pakistan

China friendship was higher than the political considerations.

He said Pakistan had played a positive role in countering

terrorism according to its priorities and situation in the

country was now far better. He assured his country’s complete

cooperation in this regard.

He was also appreciative of the speech of the President

earlier at the flag hoisting ceremony and hoped it would

further unite the nation and strengthen it.

He underlined the need for stronger Pakistan China economic

cooperation and said China would increase imports from Pakistan for a better

balance in trade.

He said the ties between the two countries were exemplary and would

further strengthen in the days ahead.