Pakistan, France sign MoU to cooperate in field of Meteorology

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Pakistan and France have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen the bilateral scientific cooperation in the field of meteorology.

The MoU was signed by Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul

Haque and Chief Executive Officer of Meteo France Jean-Marc Lacave, a press release Thursday said.

The signing ceremony was held in Paris and witnessed by President

Meteo France Patrick Benichou, Director International Relation Meteo France Bernard Strauss and Head of Cooperation and Cultural Affairs, Embassy of France in Pakistan Andre de Bussy.

While explaining the salient features of the MoU Moin ul Haque said

under this agreement, both the countries would work together to bring improvement in Pakistan’s weather forecasting system, develop capacities in the field of early warning and weather services for the protection of human life, property and the environment, with special focus on the implementation of a heat wave early warning system.

The MoU envisages jointly designing and implementation of a special

project to develop Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s sectoral meteorological and climate services including the Early Warning System.

Under this project, cooperation in the areas of applications of the

science of meteorology to socio-economic development, with special focus on wind and solar power potential assessment including establishment of a National Climate Center would also be covered.

Moin ul Haque said both the countries would also

benefit from each other’s expertise through sharing of information, exchange of scientific and technical personnels and through knowledge transfer, joint studies and research of subjects of mutual interest.