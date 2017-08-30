Pakistan, France have forged strong cooperation in education field: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Moin ul

Haque has said that Pakistan and France have forged strong and

long-lasting cooperation in academic and scientific fields to open doors

of French institutes of higher learning for the Pakistani students.

He was talking to a 61-member group of students of Iqra University

of Pakistan, which called on him at the Embassy of Pakistan to France in Paris on Wednesday, according to a message received here.

The ambassador said that over 700 Pakistani students were currently pursuing their master and doctorate degree programmes in the engineering, management and research fields in the French institutes of higher

learning, which would help provide high quality human resources to Pakistan’s growing and expanding industrial, infrastructure development

and manufacturing sectors.

He apprised the students about Pakistan-France Joint Research

Programme (PERIDOT) which provides a platform to Pakistani and French researchers to interact for joint research activities.

The students of Iqra University, mostly from BBA and MBA disciplines

and led by seven faculty members, are currently visiting various

European countries, including France, as part of their 10-day study

visit.