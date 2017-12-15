Pakistan, France further deepening bilateral cooperation in Archaeology

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Pakistani students and researchers are benefiting from the transfer of knowledge and skills through a specialized training programme being conducted in Paris to further deepen the bilateral cooperation in the field of Archaeology.

Head of the French Archaeological Mission in the Indus Basin (MAFBI) Dr Aurore Didier said this during her meeting with the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque held at the Embassy of Pakistan, in Paris on Friday, a press release said.

Dr Didier also introduced the six Pakistani M Phil/ PhD students, who are currently in Paris to attend this training programme.

The ambassador said France and Pakistan had a long history of strong and continuous cooperation in the field of Archaeology, dating back to the first field mission by a French archaeological team in 1958.

He noted that the important discoveries made by the French team in Balochistan and Sindh, had greatly contributed to understanding of ancient cultures and civilizations in Pakistan.

He said the embassy was planning to mark the 60 years of the first French archaeological mission to Pakistan by organizing a special event next year in Paris to showcase Pakistan’s historical and archaeological richness.

The ambassador also deeply appreciated the support of MAFBI and French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs for training of the Pakistani students and researchers and imparting them with latest excavation techniques, skills and knowledge in the field of Archaeology.

The French archaeological mission in the Indus Basin was founded in 1958 and since then it has excavated major archaeological sites in Pakistan such as Amri in Sindh, Mehrgarh. Nindowari, Nausharo, Miri Qalat and Shahi Tomb in Balochistan.