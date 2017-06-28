Pakistan found guilty of slow over-rate

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP): Pakistan has been found guilty of
maintaining a slow over rate during its ICC Women’s World Cup 2017
match against England in Leicester on Tuesday.
Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match
Referees imposed the sanction after Sana Mir’s side was ruled to be
one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into
consideration, said a press release issued here.
As per Appendix 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and
Player Support Personnel there is no financial penalty against the
Pakistan players, however, if Pakistan commits a second minor
over-rate offence during the event with Sana as captain, then she
will be suspended for one match.
The charge had been laid by on-field umpires Chris Brown and
Jacqueline Williams and reserve umpire S. Saikat.
