Pakistan found guilty of slow over-rate

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP): Pakistan has been found guilty of

maintaining a slow over rate during its ICC Women’s World Cup 2017

match against England in Leicester on Tuesday.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match

Referees imposed the sanction after Sana Mir’s side was ruled to be

one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into

consideration, said a press release issued here.

As per Appendix 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and

Player Support Personnel there is no financial penalty against the

Pakistan players, however, if Pakistan commits a second minor

over-rate offence during the event with Sana as captain, then she

will be suspended for one match.

The charge had been laid by on-field umpires Chris Brown and

Jacqueline Williams and reserve umpire S. Saikat.