ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Friday stressed the need for further enhancing bilateral
economic relations between Pakistan and Myanmar so as to
benefit from its true potential.
Talking to outgoing ambassador of Myanmar Win Naing who
called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President called
for increasing contacts at parliamentary level between the two
countries and said regular exchange of high level delegations
between the two countries to further enhance relations and
increase bilateral investment.
The President said Pakistan greatly values its relations
with Myanmar and pointed that its transition to a democratic
set up was a welcome development, said a statement issued by the president office here today.
He said Pakistan supports efforts of Myanmar to strengthen democracy in the country.
President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan believes that
peace and harmony were imperative to reap the fruits of
democracy and said its effects should reach the people.
The President said Pakistan desires to see peace,
stability and prosperity in Myanmar.
The President noted it is a historic fact that after the creation of Pakistan, ambassador of Myanmar, U Pe Khin, was the first ever envoy to present his credentials to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
The President hoped that upon return to his country the
outgoing ambassador will promote a positive image of Pakistan.
The outgoing ambassador said that Myanmar accords great
important to its relations with Pakistan.
He expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for the support
extended to him during his tenure in Pakistan.
Pakistan for boosting bilateral economic ties with Myanmar: President
ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain