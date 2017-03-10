Pakistan for boosting bilateral economic ties with Myanmar: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Friday stressed the need for further enhancing bilateral

economic relations between Pakistan and Myanmar so as to

benefit from its true potential.

Talking to outgoing ambassador of Myanmar Win Naing who

called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President called

for increasing contacts at parliamentary level between the two

countries and said regular exchange of high level delegations

between the two countries to further enhance relations and

increase bilateral investment.

The President said Pakistan greatly values its relations

with Myanmar and pointed that its transition to a democratic

set up was a welcome development, said a statement issued by the president office here today.

He said Pakistan supports efforts of Myanmar to strengthen democracy in the country.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan believes that

peace and harmony were imperative to reap the fruits of

democracy and said its effects should reach the people.

The President said Pakistan desires to see peace,

stability and prosperity in Myanmar.

The President noted it is a historic fact that after the creation of Pakistan, ambassador of Myanmar, U Pe Khin, was the first ever envoy to present his credentials to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The President hoped that upon return to his country the

outgoing ambassador will promote a positive image of Pakistan.

The outgoing ambassador said that Myanmar accords great

important to its relations with Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for the support

extended to him during his tenure in Pakistan.