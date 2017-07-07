Pakistan flexible to accept any non-discriminatory criteria for NSG: Gen Ehsan

ISLAMABAD,July 7 (APP) Pakistan is ready to accept any requirement for

admission into Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) as long as it is non-discriminatory and

does not infringe on its right to develop the nuclear capability.

This was stated by Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

(CJCSC) Gen (retd) Ehsanul Haq while speaking at a conference organized by Center for

International Strategic Studies (CISS) on the recently held NSG plenary in Switzerland.

The topic of the conference was a Review of 27th NSG Plenary: Outcome and

Implications.

No decision with regards to the admission of non-NPT states (primarily

India and Pakistan) was taken at the Bern Plenary of the 48 member group of nuclear

suppliers. The issue was discussed during the meeting and the participating governments

agreed upon continuing the deliberations. An informal meeting of the cartel is expected to

be convened in November later this year in Vienna for further discussions on the criteria

for admission of non-NPT states.

Consensus on new admissions has continued to elude the group for the

second consecutive year. The issue was first discussed at the Seoul Plenary in 2016.

Consultations among the members have continued since then.Â

Pakistan has been pursuing NSG membership for its mainstreaming itself

as a country with nuclear capability and access to technological advancements.

We can be flexible as long as it does not infringe on our red flags. It

cannot be used as a coercion, or containment or curtailment of our sovereign rights,â€

Gen Haq, who has remained closely associated with the nuclear program said adding

anything that would be non-discriminatory would be acceptable to Pakistan.

Khalil Hashmi, director general at Foreign Officeâ€™s Arms Control and

Disarmament Division, in his presentation noted that the process for admission of

non-NPT states has slowed down as compared to the rush exhibited by some countries

in 2016.

He said â€œhard reality has dawned upon some of NSG members that the

process cannot be short-circuited.

Mr Hashmi further noted that positions of NSG countries have not changed

much and during this yearâ€™s plenary it was more of a reiteration of those. There

wasnâ€™t something new said or argued, he added.

Director Strategic Plans DivisionÂ Zahir Kazmi said: â€œPakistan is

committed to the objective of non-proliferation and shares the global concern regarding

proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. Pakistan, when

admitted in NSG, would like to constructively contribute to the global non-proliferation

regime.

Recalling the importance of NSG membership for Pakistan, Mr Kazmi said

it was essential for its socio-economic development and technological advancement.

NSG, he said, would gain from accepting Pakistan in its folds.

Executive Director CISS AmbassadorÂ Ali Sarwar Naqvi said Pakistan

merits consideration for NSG membership in its overall commitments and undertakings.

He reminisced that Pakistan’s interest in NSG was longstanding and goes back nearly two

decades.

Pakistan, he maintained, complies with a number of conditions of NSG –

Commitment to Nuclear non proliferation; Nuclear safety; Nuclear security; strong

regulatory framework; and robust command and control structure. He said although

Pakistan is not a signatory of the NPT, but was committed to, and implements, facility

specific safeguards under the INF-CIRC.