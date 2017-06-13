Pakistan fined for slow over rate against Sri Lanka

LAHORE, June 13 (APP)- Pakistan has been fined for maintaining

a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka during its last Group B fixture

in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in Cardiff on Monday.

Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees

imposed the fine after Sarfraz Ahmed’s side was ruled to be one

over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration, said the information made available to APP by the International Cricket Council (ICC) here on Tuesday.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the Icc code of conduct for

players and player support personnel which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every

over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain

fined double that amount.

As such, Sarfraz has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee,

while his players have received 10 per cent fines. Sarfraz pleaded

guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there

was no need for a formal hearing.

If there is a second minor over-rate offence committed by Pakistan during the event with Sarfraz as captain, he will be suspended for

one match.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Marais \

Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Ian Gould.