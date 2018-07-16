Pakistan facing terrorisn due to non-implementation of NAP: Bilawal

QUETTA, Jul 16 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday claimed that the country was still facing terror acts as solid measures were not taken by the former government for the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP).

The people could defeat the menace of terrorism with the power of their vote on July 25, which was also an important opportunity to put the country on path to development and progress he said addressing a press conference at a hotel here. Former senator Frahatullah Babar, PPP Balochistan president Ali Madad Jatak and other senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

Bilawal condemned the Mastung terror attack, which claimed 149 precious lives, including that of Nawabzada Siraj Raisani.He said Shaheed Siraj Raisani belonged to a brave family, who was a patriotic Pakistani.

Bilawal asked the caretaker government to take measures for the security of election candidates and voters for holding the general election in a transparent manner.

He claimed that the PPP was the only party which could bring all the political parties at one platform. If voted to power, it would fulfill the longstanding demands of the provinces under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, he added.

He said provision of basic facilities, including gas, water, health, education and electricity, to backward areas was his top priority, while the PPP after forming the government would take steps to boost economic activities in the country.

He claimed that the PPP’s Sindh government had constructed small dams to address shortage of water in Karachi, but they were insufficient to meet the people’s demand.

Bilawal said the PPP had ideological differences with both Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said elections were held in Afghanistan and Iraq despite terrorist attacks.

Replying to another question, he said Imran Khan had pledged to end corruption within 90 days after coming into power, but he did not keep his words in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto along with Frahtullah Babar, Ali Madad Jatak and other PPP leaders visited the Srawan House to condole the death of Siraj Raisani with his brother Nawab Muhammad Aslam Raisani, and son Jamal Raisani.

They offered Fateha and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.