Pakistan facing corona challenges sagaciously; all on same page : Sh Rashid

LAHORE, Apr 04 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Saturday said developed countries with mature economies were struggling in the face of massive fall out of corona virus pandemic, but assured that Pakistan government,despite its limited resources was tackling the issue boldly by taking effective timely measures and planning.

He said Pakistan Army and the government were on the same page regarding the matter of lock-down due to pandemic COVID-19 (Corona Virus).He was addressing a press conference held at the PR headquarters here on Saturday.

He said that stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan about lock down was clear that the country could not meet the challenges of long-term lock down,adding that ISPR also issued the same statement.

However,he said that big disasters were test of the leadership, adding that some leaders like PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif were just criticizing the government while sitting in front of laptops.

To a question,the minister said that Railways was ready to operate 20 special trains from April 14 if the prime minister would grant his consent.

Commenting on the proposed corona relief Tiger force, Sheikh Rashid said that some people were politicizing the issue, adding that not a single penny would be spent on the force and it was being formed to serve the people.

To a question, he said that trains would be run after adopting full protective measures. “We are working hard and the Railways will fulfill the requirements and standards of the masses,” he added.

To another question, he said that salaried persons and pensioners of Railways would not be affected and they would get salaries as well as pensions according to schedule.

To a question about figures of Corona Virus patients in different provinces, he said that no difference should be made among provinces as the Corona Virus disturbed every province of the country.

Sheikh Rashid said that Railway continued its operation despite pressure during early days of the pandemic in the country just for the reason that citizens could return to their homes towns without facing travel problems.

To a question about lock-down in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the minister said that the nation was standing with its brothers in IoK. “Kashmiris are our brothers and we can never leave them alone,” he said and strongly condemned the atrocities of the Indian government and army in the valley.