Pakistan eyes on CARS, African markets to boost exports

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP):In order to boost exports from the
country, Pakistan is exploring new markets in resource-rich regions
of the Central Asia and Africa.
“We are working to enhance our economic ties with these
potential markets of Pakistan products, which would help boost
country’s trade,” Director Trade Development Authority of
Pakistan (TDAP), Khalid Rasool told APP here.
Exploring the regional market was the top priority of the
government, he said adding efforts were on to promote trade and
economic relations with Africa, Central Asian economies and Afghanistan.
For this purpose, TDAP intended to organize Pakistan
Afghanistan and Central Asian Republican (CARs) Conference from
November 7 to 9 in Islamabad, he added.
Pakistan had potential to enhance the country’s exports in
pharmaceutical, poultry,surgical instruments,including variety of
textiles items such as synthetic textile products, raw cotton,cotton
Yarn,leather and sports goods, electronics, Sea food, furniture,
cement,apparel, marble and agro based industry like rice, beef,
sugar, poultry chicken, potatoes, fruits and vegetables, he said.
He said the trade ministers and business community and
Chambers of Commerce and Industry from both Afghanistan and Central
Asian Republics would be invited to attend the conference.
Senior official of Ministry of Commerce informed that the main
objective of this conference was to enhance bilateral trade volume,
strengthen trade and economic ties and regional trade integration of
these economies.
“We want to touch the untapped market of Central Asia with a
total population of over 66.5 millions spread over an area of about
four million square kilometers, and located on historical Silk
Route,” he said.
Pakistan was looking for easy access of neighboring partners
to bigger markets of the region, technology sharing focussing on
collective regional prosperity, he added.
Khalid Rasool said that Central Asian States presented a
consolidated market of 289 million consumers, with GDP of $593.56
billion, which offered a huge reservoir of untapped economies.
He said Pakistan-Central Asian Republics relations were based on
geographical proximity, common history, religion, culture,
traditions, values and destiny.
Pakistan and these states could work together in areas of
trade, economic stability and development of the region, the
Director TDAP said.
Replying to a question, he said that TDAP was also looking to
organizes “Look Africa” Business forum by November 10, in
Krarachi.
He added that Pakistan had potential to increase its exports
in textile, pharmaceutical, cement, leather,chemical,low tech,
marbles and Gems and Jewellery in African countries.
