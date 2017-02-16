Pakistan expresses condolences over death of UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday expressed condolences over the death of UAE Ambassador to Afghinistan.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Juma Al Kaabi, Ambassador of UAE to Afghanistan, who had sustained serious injuries in the brutal terrorist attack in Kandahar last month, according to a statement of the ministry of foreign affairs issued here Thursday.

“The Government and people of Pakistan convey their heartfelt condolences to the leadership, the people of the UAE and the family of the martyred Ambassador’, the statement said.

Pakistan once again reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, and stands with the Government and people of the UAE in this hour of immense grief, the statement said.