Pakistan evolving strategy to present Jadhav case: FO

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees

Zakaria Saturday said Pakistan was evolving a strategy to

forcefully plead its case against Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Talking to a TV channel, he said that Pakistan had a strong

case as Kulbhushan Jadhev had confessed that he was a serving

Indian naval officer and involved in numerous subversive activities

in Pakistan as an agent of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis

Wing (RAW).

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj

Aziz, he said, held a meeting with editors and senior anchors

today to brief them on the government’s stance on the Kulbhushan

Jadhav case.