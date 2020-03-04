Pakistan, EU agree to further strengthen trade, economic relations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Pakistan and the European Union on Wednesday agreed on the need to further capitalize on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations by further strengthening the current political engagements and trade and economic ties.

This was agreed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ambassador of the European Union, Ms. Androulla Kaminara here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Foreign Minister noted that the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP), signed by the two sides in June 2019, would be formally operationalized in 2020 through multiple scheduled engagements, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He appreciated the expanding trade ties between the European Union and Pakistan. The two sides committed to take trade beyond Euros 13 billion achieved in the year 2019.

The two sides discussed development cooperation in various areas of mutual interest including rural development, climate change, good governance, and energy.

The EU Ambassador also briefed the Foreign Minister on the projects currently under implementation across Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the regional situation especially the human rights violations by Indian security forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the BJP government in India.

The two sides welcomed the Afghan peace deal signed between the US and the Taliban, and hoped that an inclusive and comprehensive Intra-Afghan dialogue would follow, leading to durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.