Pakistan equally concerned about terrorism, extremism in South Asia: FO

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Pakistan Tuesday said that it was also

seriously concerned about the threat posed by terrorism and extremism

in the South Asian region.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in response to a question regarding

the BRICS’ leaders summit document, said many terrorist groups based in

the region, including in Afghanistan, such as the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban

Pakistan) and its associates like JuA (Jamaat-ul-Ansar) had been

responsible for extreme acts of violence against Pakistan.

“We are deeply concerned at the presence of groups like Daesh, ETIM

(East Turkestan Islamic Movement) and IMU (Islamic Movement of

Uzbekistan) in the ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan as they pose a

threat to peace and security in the region,” he added.

Pakistan, the spokesperson, said also remained concerned at the

rise of extremist ideologies and intolerance in the region encouraging social stratification and systematic targeting of minorities.