Pakistan envoy visits Central and North Central provinces of Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak Friday visited Central and North Central provinces of Sri Lanka and hold meetings with different dignitaries of the state during the trip.

The High Commissioner met with the Governor of Central Province, Hon. Lalith U Gamage at his office in Kandy and discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries, including assistance which can be provided by Pakistan to the Central Province and to explore opportunities to further enhance economic, trade, educational, cultural, tourism and people to people contacts, says a press release received here.

The High Commissioner along with Afzal Marikar, Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Kandy visited Jinnah Memorial Hall. He met with office bearer of Kandy Muslim Traders Association and also distributed school kits and sports items among the children of three schools (Siddhi Lebbe Maha, Rasindew Maha Vidyalaya and Handaganawa Maha Vidyalaya).

During the visit, the High Commissioner also denoted school kits and sports items to Rangiri Dambulla National School in Dambulla and Polonnaruwa Gunawardenapura Primary Minneriya School, North Central Province.