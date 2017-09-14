ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Spokesman to Foreign Office Nafees
Zakria on Thursday said that Pakistan was enjoying good relations
with its neighboring countries.
Pakistan had enjoyed a good ties with United States (US) in the
past but US now wanted to talk with Pakistan to resolve the matter, he
said talking to PTV.
He said Pakistan would give priority to its national interest
first during negotiations with any country and it would maintain relations
on basis of mutual benefits.
Nafees Zakria said China, Iran and Turkey have acknowledged
Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism during Foreign Minister
Khawaja Muhammad Asif visit to these countries.
These three countries had endorsed the stance of Pakistan regarding
Afghanistan issue, he said and added that peace in Afghanistan was essential
for the entire region.
He said Afghanistan issue should be resolved politically but not with
military solution.
The FO said Asia pacific was an active region in the world and western
countries were eyeing on it.
Regarding atrocities on Rohingya Muslims, he said the Foreign Office
issued a condemnation statement on it and called on Burma Ambassador.
He said Pakistan has clear view point on Rohingya issue.
Pakistan enjoys good ties with neighboring countries: FO
ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Spokesman to Foreign Office Nafees