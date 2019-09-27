Pakistan emerges among top 20 reformers in ease of doing business: World Bank

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Pakistan has emerged among top 20 reformers globally in Ease of Doing Business with six reforms, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Illango Patchamuthu, said on Friday.

In a tweet, Illango Patchamuthu said, “We laud the collective action of Federal, Sindh, and Punjab

governments for an impressive feat”.

The Wold Bank will release global rankings on ease of doing business on October 24.

Meanwhile according to the World Bank, Pakistan improved in six areas measured by Doing Business, starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, paying taxes and trading across borders, reflecting the country’s development of an ambitious reform strategy including the establishment of national secretariat and prime minister’s reform steering committee.

Pakistan made starting a business easier by expanding procedures available through the online one-stop shop.