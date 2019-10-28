Pakistan Embassy sets up stall at ‘International Charity Sale’ held in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct 28 (APP)::The Embassy of Pakistan set up its stall at “International Charity Sale 2019” held here in Malipo and Jinping counties of Southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his wife Qian Wei participated

This year’s event held under the theme ‘Run to a better future, the ‘Love Knows No Borders’ was co-sponsored by the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation.

Embassies and international organization from nearly 90 countries including Pakistan and more than 40 Chinese-funded enterprises and institutions took part in the event.

At the event, embassies brought various local cuisine and specialties such as Biryani from Pakistan, handicrafts from Uzbekistan, cheese from Ireland and wool product from Afghanistan.

According to data from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, more than 10,000 people joined this year’s event, which raised nearly 7.1 million yuan.

Since 2009, the annual event has raised nearly 40 million yuan, which has been used for poverty alleviation or promoting education.

The International Charity Sale aims to help people living in poor areas by donating the revenues of the sales to social welfare and poverty alleviation programs, which has left footprints in provinces including Yunnan, Gansu, Henan and Guizhou.