Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC hold Christmas celebration

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):All Neighbors, a community organization comprising mostly of Pakistani origin Christians celebrated Christmas at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC, says a press release received from Washington DC here Sunday.

President Tom Patrick and Vice President Ilyas Masih of the All Neighbours conveyed thanks to Pakistan Embassy in DC and particularly Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry for opening the doors to the Christian community for holding their events on major occasions such as Christmas and Easter.

Charge d’ Affairs Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, while representing Ambassador Chaudhry, stated that the Embassy not only welcomes but cherishes the Annual Christmas Celebrations at its premises. He reiterated the commandment of Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who assured all citizenry of the country of absolute freedom of religion for all religious communities.

Sheikh appreciated the Christmas message i.e. the message of love, peace, forgiveness and hope. He highlighted that Islam meant peace, therefore, religious harmony in the world was bound to usher in peace and security.

The event was attended by a large number of Christians and members from other faiths, who lauded the Embassy’s initiative of holding Christmas Celebrations consecutively for the second year.