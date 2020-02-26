Pakistan Embassy in Tehran takes measures on outbreak of Corona Virus in Iran

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):The Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran was actively monitoring the situation in the wake of outbreak of Corona Virus in Iran and had taken special measures for Pakistani nationals present in Iran.

According to a press statement received here from Tehran, the Embassy and its Sub-Missions at Mashhad and Zahedan were working in close collaboration with the Government of Iran and its health and local authorities on the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The Embassy and its Sub-Missions at Mashhad and Zahedan were in contact with Pakistani community leaders, members, Zaireen and the Pakistani students studying in Iran.

They have been advised to follow safety measures as prescribed by the World Health Organization and the Iranian authorities to stay safe from the Corona Virus disease.

Round the clock help-lines at the Embassy and its Sub-Missions in Mashhad and Zahedan have been established to provide updates to Pakistani community on the Corona Virus outbreak to nullify panic and hoax.

Specific guidelines containing precautionary measures, hotline numbers, email addresses, names and contact numbers of designated hospitals for caring Corona Virus patients in Iran have been circulated among members of Pakistani community in Iran via social media.

The Embassy was providing continued consular services. Moreover, maximum assistance was being provided including coordination with the Iranian authorities for resolution of visa overstay and visa fee issues of Zaireen.

The Pakistanis returning to the country were being provided necessary substance in food, shelter, medicines etc. at Zahedan-Taftan Border.

The Embassy and its Sub-Missions at Mashhad and Zahedan were in contact with Pakistani students studying at various universities in Iran.

The universities have been closed due to outbreak of Corona Virus by their administrations. Pakistani students desiring to stay in Iran would be provided all possible facilitation in case of closing of their dormitories.

The Embassy was also working out for observance of quarantine period for Pakistanis returning from Iran in order to curb the spread of Corona Virus in Pakistan.

For convenience of Pakistani compatriots, the Embassy has established the following dedicated help-lines.

