Pakistan Embassy in Lebanon holds event to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador in Lebanon Aftab

Khokher on Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir dispute was central piece of Pakistan’s foreign policy and it would remain so till its resolution

in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He was speaking at a function hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Lebanon to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event was attended by Lebanese people, representatives of local media and a large number of Pakistanis living in Lebanon, a message received here from Beirut on Sunday said.

After recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem

of Pakistan, a documentary regarding the struggle of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the brutalities of the Indian forces was screened.

Deputy head of mission read out the messages of the

president and the prime minister of Pakistan.

Ambassador Aftab Khokher, in his speech, stated that

there were five objectives of marking Kashmir Solidarity Day:

1) to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir; 2) to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs; 3) to reiterate support to the right of self determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir; 4) to condemn Indian atrocities and flagrant violations of human rights; and 5) to call on international community to fulfill its obligation to hold a plebiscite.

Ambassador Khokher said that the President and the Prime

Minister, in their messages, had expressed their resolve, commitment and unequivocal support to the just cause of the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He thanked the people and government of Lebanon for

their consistent and principled stance on the Kashmir issue.