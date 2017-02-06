Pakistan embassy in Brussels observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Pakistan’s embassy in Brussels observed Kashmir solidarity day highlighting an urgent need to recognize the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination at international level.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium, European Union and Luxembourg Naghmana A. Hashmi said the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir had been suffering atrocities committed by Indian security forces for last seventy years and the conflict persisted despite efforts at several fronts.

She said the best way to help people of Kashmir was to gather international support for the peaceful solution of the issue as envisaged in the UN resolutions.

She said Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in the Europe could be instrumental in gaining support in institutions of European Union.

Head of Chancery Chand made a presentation on the efforts made by Government of Pakistan at several forums particularly diplomatic efforts in the context of disturbances after murder of Burhan Wani in July 2016.

A documentary on the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces of occupation was also screened.

The messages of President and Prime Minister on Kashmir Solidarity Day were also read out.

One-minute silence was also observed to pay homage to the struggle of Kashmiris.