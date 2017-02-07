Pakistan Embassy College Beijing holds Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) Tuesday organized an event to mark the “Kashmir Solidarity Day” falling every year on 5 February.

According to a press release received here, the event was attended by the academics, scholars, teachers, and people from all walks of life.

The event marked the 70 year of the epic and historic struggle of valiant Kashmiris against unjust and illegal occupation of India.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid highlighted the significance of the event and apprised the participants of the continuously deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, since the extra judicial killing of Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

There was a complete media black out. As many as 150 innocent civilians had been killed and another 2000 injured as a result of Indian brutality. By an estimate, 1.5 million Kashmiris had been killed by the occupying Indian forces.

The ambassador paid tribute to Kashmiri people and their just and fair struggle.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching diplomatic, moral and political support to them in their quest for their right to self-determination as promised in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains outstanding on the UN agenda and these resolutions remain long- unimplemented. Ironically instead of stopping the state violence and recognizing Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, India was playing a blame game.

India was side-stepping the real issue and trying to divert the attention of the international community from the real issue.

The students of PECB made speeches and participated in the quiz competition. Paintings depicting Kashmiri life, culture and history were also displayed.

Participants noted that, and as then said by Quaid-e-Azam, Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir remains unfinished agenda of Partition.

People expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people and noted that until a just and fair solution of this dispute is found, peace in the subcontinent will remain elusive.