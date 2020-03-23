Pakistan Embassy Ankara holds flag-hoisting ceremony on National Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):To commemorate the National Day of Pakistan, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held on Monday at the Embassy of Pakistan Ankara.

In due deference to the local regulations pertaining to public gatherings in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the event was attended by the Embassy officials only, a message received here Monday said.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, raised the Pakistani flag to the tune of the National Anthem of Pakistan.

The messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out on the occasion in which rich tributes were paid to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhamamd Iqbal as well as all other leaders of the Pakistan’s independence movement.

Pakistan’s unshakable solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for their legitimate right to self-determination was also reiterated on the occasion.