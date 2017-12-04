Pakistan elected main policy making organs of UNIDO

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Pakistan has recently been elected to the main policy making organs of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) during the 17th session of the General Conference held in Vienna

from November 27 to December 01.

These included, Industrial Development Board (IDB) for another four years term 2018-2021

and Program-Budget Committee (PBC) for two years term 2018-2019, received a press release here Monday.

In addition,Ayesha Riyaz, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Vienna, was also elected as the Vice-President of the General Conference.

Pakistan has served on the 53-member IDB for 24 years (1986-1987, 1992-2011, 2014-2017). Pakistan has also been on the 27-member PBC for 16 years (1998-1999 and 2002-2015).

Pakistan’s election to the UNIDO policy making organs is a further demonstration of the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s credentials at multilateral fora.

Pakistan enjoys an excellent relationship with UNIDO. The year 2018 will mark 50 years of Pakistan-UNIDO fruitful cooperation. Pakistan will continue cooperating with UNIDO in achieving the targets set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. For developing nations like Pakistan, inclusive and sustainable industrialization plays a pivotal role not only in economic but also in social development, through job creation that reduces poverty and helps decrease inequalities.