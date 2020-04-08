ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):Pakistan on Wednesday decided to facilitate the movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from April 10, 2020 onwards.
The decision was taken in response to Afghanistan Government’s special request, and based on humanitarian considerations, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.
According to the statement, this step was being taken following consultations and coordination between both sides as per agreed upon protocols.
“As a neighbour and in view of fraternal relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic,” the statement concluded.
Pakistan eases restrictions on movement of cargo trucks, containers at Torkhum, Chaman crossing points: FO
