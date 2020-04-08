Pakistan eases restrictions on movement of cargo trucks, containers at Torkhum, Chaman crossing points: FO

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):Pakistan on Wednesday decided to facilitate the movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from April 10, 2020 onwards.

The decision was taken in response to Afghanistan Government’s special request, and based on humanitarian considerations, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

According to the statement, this step was being taken following consultations and coordination between both sides as per agreed upon protocols.

“As a neighbour and in view of fraternal relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic,” the statement concluded.