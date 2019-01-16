PESHAWAR, Jan 16 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday said that Pakistan supports the peace dialogue between government and its opposition parties in Afghanistan.The Governor was talking to Afghan Ambassador in Pakistan Shukrakullah Atif Mushal
who called on him here at Governor’s House.
Pakistan earnestly desires peace in Afghanistan: KPK Governor
