Pakistan donates 10,000 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka to assist drought affected people

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP): The Government of Pakistan has

donated 10,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to Sri Lanka to assist

the people affected by drought.

Maj Gen (R) Syed Shakeel Hussain, Pakistan High

Commissioner to Sri Lanka offered rice donation symbolically

to President Maithripala Sirisena during a ceremony held at

the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Friday, according

to a message received here from Colombo.

Sri Lanka has received 7,800 metric tons of rice out of

the total donation of 10,000 metric tons from Pakistan.

Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan was also present on

the occasion.