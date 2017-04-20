Pakistan doesn’t want nuclear parity with India: Ambassador Zamir Akram

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Pakistan is not seeking to achieve

parity with India in terms of nuclear weapons, but is rather

pursuing Full Spectrum Deterrence doctrine to ensure that there are

no gaps in its deterrence capability.

This was stated by Pakistan’s former envoy to United Nations

in Geneva Ambassador Zamir Akram.

He was speaking at a seminar organized by Strategic Vision

Institute on ‘South Asian Nuclear Doctrines: Deterrence Equilibrium

and Strategic Stability’. The seminar coincided with the anniversary

celebrations of the Islamabad based think-tank that specializes in

issues related to strategic stability.

Zamir Akram noted that threats were growing in the region due

to large scale acquisition of military hardware by India, its public

rejection of the policy of No-First Use of nuclear weapons,

determination to carry out disarming strikes against Pakistan, and

its espousal of dangerous and destabilizing doctrines like the Cold

Start Doctrine.

“This has required us to move towards Full Spectrum Deterrence

for responding to threats at the tactical level, the counter-force

level, and the counter-value level. We need to cover all levels of

threat.”

He said that strategic stability in South Asia was notjust

about Pakistan and India and instead involved China and US.

This complicated equation was causing its destabilization, which

has been further “accentuated by developments outside the nuclear

realm that is developments in Occupied Kashmir .. And use of

terrorism by India through proxies based in Afghanistan,” he

said.

Referring to a recent statement by Massachusetts Institute

of Technology scholar Vipin Narang and assertions by former Indian

National Security Adviser Shiv Shankar Menon in his book suggesting

that India could shed its No-First Use doctrine and carry out

disarming pre-emptive strikes against Pakistan, the former envoy

said this did not come as a surprise because Pakistani security

quarters never believed in an Indian declaratory statement of

No-First Use, which could not be verified. He observed these

indications, nevertheless, pointed to Indian efforts to build

capacity to carry out the disarming strikes.

Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, who teaches at Quaid-e-Azam University,

in his presentation noted that both Pakistan and India lacked the

“proficiency in decapitation capability”.

He said he was cautiously optimistic about deterrence

stability continuing because both countries are aware of the

colossal cost of its failure. However, war-mongering by Indian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arms race and non-state actors

were constraining the deterrence stability, he added.

SVI President Dr Zafar Iqbal Cheema was hopeful that

India would stay away from contemplating disarming strikes

against Pakistan.

“A successful disarming, decapitating or pre-emptive strike

against adversary possessing credible nuclear weapons capability

is considered an impossibility as a rational decision,” he

maintained hoping that India would act as “a rational actor and

would not undertake this dangerous exercise of launching a

pre-emptive strike.”

He said there was no precedent of even a failed pre-emptive

strike against a nuclear state and even in South Asia the concept

had long been laid to rest. India, he recalled, had in 1980s

considered conventional military doctrine of pre-emption against

Pakistan’s nuclear infrastructure, but had to abandon its plans.

Dr Cheema said nuclear warheads cannot be attacked with

assured certainty because they are kept dispersed and under well

planned camouflage. “Survivability of even few nuclear weapons for

retaliatory purposes could wreak havoc,” he warned.