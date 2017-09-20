Pakistan does not expect any significant shift in US policy: PM

NEW YORK, Sep 20 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Wednesday said Pakistan did not expect any

significant shift in the United States’ policy towards

it and the country was ready to work with the Trump

administration, especially to fight terrorism.

Speaking to Christiane Amanpour of CNN in an interview

during his visit to New York to attend the 72nd session of the

United Nations General Assembly, the prime minister believed

that there could be the difference of opinions on the

modalities as how Pakistan operated in the region.

“Relations have ups and downs. We believe this

relationship is not defined by Afghanistan. It is 70 years

old relationship. We have always been an ally especially the

partners in war against terror. That is how we look at it,”

the prime minister remarked.

Asked to comment on US President Donald Trump’s policy

statement, Prime Minister Abbasi again termed it a difference

of opinion saying that Pakistan looked at the situation

differently as the country had fought war against terrorism

suffering huge casualties. Even today, he said, thousands of

soldiers were fighting the menace, he maintained.

Responding to a query, the prime minister said,

“Terrorism is a threat to everybody. For us India was the

force that we have fought three wars with. India is a threat

to Pakistan. We accept that. They are nuclear power. We have

to defend ourselves several times against India.”

On being asked by the interviewer that Pakistan

too had nuclear power, the prime minister said that

Pakistan had developed nuclear weapons against the threats

India posed.

To another question about the possible US policy shift,

the prime minister said he had met US Vice President Mike

Pence on Tuesday and explained to him Pakistan’s role in that

regard. He reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to work with US

in war against terrorism considering it as a common enemy.

About the North Korean nuclear programme, Prime Minister

Abbasi said North Korea should follow the requirements of

international regulatory authorities.

He categorically denied that Pakistan had contributed

anything to the North Korean nuclear programme rather stressed

Pyongyang to behave responsibly.

To a question, whether Pakistan was concerned over the

North Korean nuclear programme, he said, “Definitely, it is a

cause of concern. We have also condemned their nuclear tests.”