Pakistan does not expect any significant shift in US policy: PM

NEW YORK, Sep 20 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Wednesday said Pakistan did not expect any
significant shift in the United States’ policy towards
it and the country was ready to work with the Trump
administration, especially to fight terrorism.
Speaking to Christiane Amanpour of CNN in an interview
during his visit to New York to attend the 72nd session of the
United Nations General Assembly, the prime minister believed
that there could be the difference of opinions on the
modalities as how Pakistan operated in the region.
“Relations have ups and downs. We believe this
relationship is not defined by Afghanistan. It is 70 years
old relationship. We have always been an ally especially the
partners in war against terror. That is how we look at it,”
the prime minister remarked.
Asked to comment on US President Donald Trump’s policy
statement, Prime Minister Abbasi again termed it a difference
of opinion saying that Pakistan looked at the situation
differently as the country had fought war against terrorism
suffering huge casualties. Even today, he said, thousands of
soldiers were fighting the menace, he maintained.
Responding to a query, the prime minister said,
“Terrorism is a threat to everybody. For us India was the
force that we have fought three wars with. India is a threat
to Pakistan. We accept that. They are nuclear power. We have
to defend ourselves several times against India.”
On being asked by the interviewer that Pakistan
too had nuclear power, the prime minister said that
Pakistan had developed nuclear weapons against the threats
India posed.
To another question about the possible US policy shift,
the prime minister said he had met US Vice President Mike
Pence on Tuesday and explained to him Pakistan’s role in that
regard. He reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to work with US
in war against terrorism considering it as a common enemy.
About the North Korean nuclear programme, Prime Minister
Abbasi said North Korea should follow the requirements of
international regulatory authorities.
He categorically denied that Pakistan had contributed
anything to the North Korean nuclear programme rather stressed
Pyongyang to behave responsibly.
To a question, whether Pakistan was concerned over the
North Korean nuclear programme, he said, “Definitely, it is a
cause of concern. We have also condemned their nuclear tests.”
