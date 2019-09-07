Pakistan disallows Indian president’s aircraft to overfly on way to Iceland

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):Pakistan on Saturday disallowed the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s aircraft to overfly on its way to Iceland to protest the Indian oppression against the Kashmiri people who had been facing curfew for last 34 days.

“We had received request from Indian president. He is going to Iceland and wanted to use our airspace. Today, Pakistan has decided that we will not allow Indian president to use our airspace,” the foreign minister said.

The Indian president is scheduled to leave for three-nation visit to Iceland, Switzerland, and Slovenia from September 9th to 17th, according to Indian media.